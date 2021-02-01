Lupin to enter Chinese market in next one year

Representative

Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Lupin is working towards entering the Chinese market in the next one year.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin, told Business Standard that the company was keen on entering the Chinese market.

"In fact, last March, a management team was scheduled to visit China to explore prospects. This, however, could not happen due to the pandemic. We were planning to enter the market in 2021, but it got delayed due to the pandemic," Gupta told the publication.

Drugmakers Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) already have a presence in China.

Gupta also spoke about the rush to create vaccines against COVID-19.

"We wish we were in the vaccine race. If we do a vaccine play, it will clearly be for the second wave. The idea would be to see end to end, but now, we do not have facilities," he told the publication.

Lupin posted a net profit of Rs 438.3 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, helped by growth of sales in the US, India and other markets. In the corresponding quarter in FY20, it had reported a loss of Rs 835 crore.