App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin recalls over 24,000 bottles of skin treatment drug from US

According to an USFDA report, Lupin Somerset is recalling 24,180 bottles of Fluocinolone Acetonide topical solution USP, 0.01 per cent in 60 ml bottle, manufactured by Novel Laboratories Inc for US-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Drug firm Lupin is recalling from the US and Puerto Rico over 24 thousand bottles of Fluocinolone Acetonide topical solution used for treatment of a variety of skin conditions.

According to an USFDA report, Lupin Somerset is recalling 24,180 bottles of Fluocinolone Acetonide topical solution USP, 0.01 per cent in 60 ml bottle, manufactured by Novel Laboratories Inc for US-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The reason for the recall is failed impurities/degradation specifications, it added.

The distribution pattern of the product was nationwide in the US and Puerto Rico, the report said.

The voluntary ongoing recall is a class II recall, it added.

According to USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Fluocinolone Acetonide topical solution is indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses.
First Published on Feb 3, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Lupin

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.