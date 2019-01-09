App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 02:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin recalls over 23,000 bottles of antibiotic drug in US

As per the latest Enforcement Report issued by the USFDA, Lupin Somerset is recalling 23,460 bottles of Nitrofurantoin oral suspension which is used to treat or prevent certain bladder infections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug major Lupin is recalling over 23,000 bottles of an antibiotic drug in the US for being sub-potent, US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said.

As per the latest Enforcement Report issued by the USFDA, Lupin Somerset is recalling 23,460 bottles of Nitrofurantoin oral suspension which is used to treat or prevent certain bladder infections.

The company is recalling the lot "due to below specification results for assay", it added.

The drug is manufactured by Novel Laboratories Inc for Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The ongoing, voluntary recall is a class II recall, the report said.

As per USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a situation "in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Lupin shares were trading 1.15 percent down at Rs 831.80 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 02:24 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Lupin #US

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.