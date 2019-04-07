App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin recalls over 12K cartons of birth control tablets from US market

The Fayosim tablets were manufactured by Lupin Ltd at its Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Lupin is recalling over 12,000 cartons of Fayosim tablets, used to prevent pregnancy, from the American market, as per a report of the US health regulator.

The reason for recall is "Failed impurities/degradation specifications: out-of-specification results observed in related substance test in Ethinyl Estradiol tablets USP 0.01mg at 12 month long term stability study," the Enforcement Report of the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc is recalling 12,464 cartons of the Fayosim (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) tablets USP, (0.15 mg/0.02 mg, 0.15 mg/0.025 mg, 0.15 mg/0.03 mg) and ethinyl estradiol tablets USP (0.01 mg) packaged in 1 extended-cycle wallet of 91 tablets packed in a pouch, it added.

The product was manufactured by Lupin Ltd at its Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh.

The voluntary ongoing nationwide recall is a class II recall, the report by the regulator said.

As per the USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a "situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 11:31 am

tags #Business #Lupin

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Pakistan Says India Preparing Another Attack, Gives 5-day Window

Pallavi Sharda Heads to Hollywood, Bags Lead Role in ABC Drama Triangl ...

Ensure 90% Votes for BJP, Else Face Violence: Manipur Insurgents Threa ...

Amit Shah Slams Naveen Patnaik, Says Those Involved in Corruption Will ...

Sarfraz's Concerns About Amir Casts Doubts on World Cup Selection

Junior Hockey World Cup Winning Captain Harjeet Singh Back in Senior M ...

Why Rahul Gandhi’s Plan to Scrap Niti Ayog Could Cost Indian Democra ...

Will PM Modi Have Courage to Fight from Kerala or Tamil Nadu, Asks Sha ...

Trailers This Week: Special Look of Avengers Endgame, Game of Thrones ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Rahul Gandhi meets Delhi Congress leaders: Alliance with AAP for Lok S ...

Rising cow vigilantism curbs cattle trade in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana; f ...

Mouni Roy on RAW, the upcoming Brahmastra, and how her transition from ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

LaLiga: Barcelona put one hand on the title after late show from Luis ...

'Our country is full': Donald Trump travels to Mexican border to deliv ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Windham-Campbell Prize winning author Danielle McLaughlin on the power ...

World Health Day 2019: Technology, analytics are revolutionising healt ...

Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Airline denies allegations, say ...

When perfectionist Aamir Khan bumped into his favourite actor Chiranje ...

Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and M ...

Like father, like son! Taimur Ali Khan poses just like his father Saif ...

Happy Birthday Jackie Chan: the global star's Bollywood moments that a ...

For Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya love is in the air, quite lit ...

'83: Ranveer Singh and team indulge in a Bollywood jam session, see vi ...

Happy birthday Jeetendra: 5 classic dance numbers that define his wack ...

The title and first look poster of Rajinikanth's next film with Muruga ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.