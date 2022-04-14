 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lupin Q4 PAT may dip 49.9% YoY to Rs 230.5 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Apr 14, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 4,021.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Lupin to report net profit at Rs 230.5 crore down 49.9% year-on-year (down 57.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 27.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 514.5 crore.

