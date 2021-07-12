Lupin Q1 PAT seen up 474% YoY to Rs 613.6 cr: ICICI Direct

In its warning letter USFDA pointed out three major violations of current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) at Somerset site

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Lupin to report net profit at Rs 613.6 crore up 474% year-on-year (up 33.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 20.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 4,256 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 111.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 45.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1030.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More