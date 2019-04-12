App
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin launches testosterone gel in US

Lupin's testosterone gel, 1.62 percent (20.25 mg/1.25 g pump actuation), is the generic equivalent of AbbVie Inc's AndroGel, 1.62 percent, Lupin said in a BSE filing.

Drug firm Lupin on Friday announced the launch of testosterone gel, used for treating low or no testosterone in men due to certain medical conditions, in the US market.

Quoting IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, Lupin said AndroGel had annual sales of around USD 893 million in the US market.

On Thursday Lupin had said that it has received the nod from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its testosterone gel.

Shares of Lupin were trading 2.44 percent higher at Rs 825.55 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 12:01 pm

#Business #Companies #Lupin #US

