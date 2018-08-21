Lupin launches skin treating cream in US

Drug firm Lupin today said it has launched in the US its Clobetasol Propionate cream used for treating inflammation and itching caused by a number of skin conditions.

The company had earlier received approval for the cream in the strength of 0.05 percent from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a statement.

The product is a generic version of Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc's Temovate cream in the same strength, it added.

As per IQVIA MAT June 2018 data, Clobetasol Propionate cream $0.05 percent had annual sales of around $108.6 million in the US, Lupin said. Clobetasol Propionate cream is "indicated for the relief of inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses," it added. Shares of Lupin today closed at Rs 889.20 per scrip on BSE, up 2.23 per cent from the previous close.