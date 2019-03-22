Lupin launches Levothyroxine Sodium tablets in US

Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has launched generic Levothyroxine Sodium tablets in the US market. The company has launched Levothyroxine Sodium tablets USP after receiving approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a BSE filing.

The company's product is the generic version of AbbVie Inc's Synthroid tablets, it added.

The tablets are indicated as replacement or supplemental therapy for hypothyroidism and as an adjunct to surgery and radioiodine therapy in the management of thyrotropin-dependent well-differentiated thyroid cancer, Lupin said.

As per IQVIA MAT January 2019 data, Levothyroxine Sodium tablets in the strengths of 25 meg, 50 meg, 75 meg, 88 meg, 100 meg, 112 meg, 125 meg, 137 meg, 150 meg, 175 meg, 200 meg, and 300 meg had an annual sales of around USD 2.5 billion in the US market, it added.

Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 749.30 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.43 per cent from its previous close.