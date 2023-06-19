Lupin launches injection to cure thiamine deficiency in US

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Pharma major Lupin on Monday said it has launched in the US its generic Thiamine Hydrochloride injection 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) multiple-dose vials used for treatment of thiamine deficiency.

The launch follows alliance partner Caplin Steriles receiving an approval for its ANDA (Abbreviated New Drug Application) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The injection is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection 200 mg/2 ml (100mg/mL) of Fresenius Kabi USA LLC.

Thiamine Hydrochloride injection had estimated annual sales of USD 35 million in the US, Lupin said citing IQVIA MAT April 2023 data.