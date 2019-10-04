App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 06:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin launches generic immunosuppressant capsules in US

As per IQVIA MAT August 2019 data, Mycophenolate Mofetil capsules USP, 250 mg, had annual sales of around $ 53 million in the US, Lupin said.

Pharma major Lupin on Friday said it has launched generic immunosuppressant Mycophenolate Mofetil capsules in the US. The company has launched Mycophenolate Mofetil capsules USP in the strength of 250 mg. Its alliance partner Concord Biotech had earlier received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the product, Lupin said in a statement.

The product is a generic version of Roche's CellCept capsules, it added.

The capsules are an "antimetabolite immunosuppressant indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in recipients of allogeneic kidney, heart or liver transplants, and should be used in combination with other immunosuppressants", it added.

Shares of Lupin closed at Rs 686.60 per scrip on BSE, down 2.06 per cent from the previous close.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 06:32 pm

tags #Business #Lupin

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.