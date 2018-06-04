App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 03:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin launches generic drug in US

Lupin's product is the generic equivalent of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp's Methergine which is indicated for prevention and control of postpartum hemorrhage.

Drug maker Lupin today launched Methylergonovine Maleate tablets, used for prevention and control of postpartum hemorrhage, in the American market. The company has launched the product in the US after having received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.

Lupin's product is the generic equivalent of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp's Methergine which is indicated for prevention and control of postpartum hemorrhage.

As per the latest industry estimates, Methylergonovine Maleate tablets had annual sales of around USD 71.5 million in the US.

Lupin shares were trading 1.18 per cent up at Rs 772.10 on BSE.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 02:52 pm

