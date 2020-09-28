Lupin launches generic cholesterol-lowering drug in the US

Drug firm Lupin on Monday said it has launched generic cholesterol-lowering Atorvastatin Calcium tablets in the US market.

The company has launched Atorvastatin Calcium tablets USP in the strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg, and 80 mg, having received an approval earlier from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a statement.

The product will be manufactured at the company's Nagpur facility, it added.

The tablets are generic versions of Pfizer Inc's Lipitor tablets in the same strengths, Lupin said.

Atorvastatin is indicated to lower cholesterol in blood for adults and children over 10 years of age. It is also prescribed to lower the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other risk factors such as eye problems, kidney diseases or high blood pressure, it added.

According to IQVIA moving annual total July 2020 data, Atorvastatin Calcium tablets USP had annual sales of approximately USD 559 million in the US, Lupin said.

Shares of Lupin were trading at Rs 995.15 per scrip on BSE, down 0.27 percent from its previous close.