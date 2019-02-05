App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin launches generic antidepressant drug in US

The product is a generic version of SP ECGX LLC's Anafranil capsules in the same strengths.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has launched in the US generic Clomipramine Hydrochloride capsules that are used in treatment of symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder. Clomipramine Hydrochloride capsules USP have been launched in the strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, and 75 mg after receiving approval for the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a filing to BSE.

The product is a generic version of SP ECGX LLC's Anafranil capsules in the same strengths, it added.

The drug is indicated for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) symptoms, Lupin said.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, Clomipramine Hydrochloride capsules in the three strengths had annual sales of $96.2 million in the US, it added.

Shares of Lupin closed at Rs 837.25 per scrip on BSE, down 2.31 per cent from the previous close.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #Business #Lupin

