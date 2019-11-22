App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin launches device to track metered-dose inhaler usage pattern in patients

The bluetooth-enabled device is attached to the top of a MDI and with built-in sensors helps track a patient's daily medication usage and consumption pattern.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug maker Lupin on Friday said it has launched a device to track usage pattern of metered-dose inhalers (MDI) by patients suffering from chronic respiratory diseases. The device -- Adhero -- would help the patients track their MDI usage and facilitate improved adherence to therapy, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

The bluetooth-enabled device is attached to the top of a MDI and with built-in sensors helps track a patient's daily medication usage and consumption pattern.

The inhalers are the preferred treatment option for managing chronic respiratory diseases such as Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in the country.

However, it is estimated that nearly 45 per cent patients do not adhere to therapy in terms of filling, refilling prescriptions or maintaining prescribed medication schedule, which adversely impacts clinical outcomes.

related news

The Mumbai-based drug maker said it has collaborated with Aptar Pharma, a leading provider of drug-delivery devices, components and services in bringing the device to the market.

"The launch of Adhero will be of great help to patients using metered-dose inhalers as well as for doctors to track adherence and compliance to therapy, thereby improving clinical outcomes and quality of life of patients," Lupin President (India Region Formulations) Rajeev Sibal said.

Last year, Lupin had launched Anya, an artificial intelligence-powered health chatbot hosted on Facebook Messenger to raise health awareness and help patients get medically verified responses to their disease and treatment-related queries.

Originally configured to respond to diabetes and tuberculosis-related queries, Anya now features enhanced capabilities of answering queries on respiratory ailments such as COPD and Asthma.

Shares of the company were trading 0.05 per cent up at Rs 771.10 apiece on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Lupin

