Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 01:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin launches contraceptive drug in the US market

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Drug maker Lupin today launched Drospirenone, Ethinyl Estradiol, Levomefolate Calcium tablets and Levomefolate Calcium tablets, used to prevent pregnancy, in the US market.

The company has launched the product in the US after having received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a BSE filing.

Approval was granted in the strengths of 3 mg/ 0.02mg/ 0.451 mg and 0.451 mg. Lupin's product is a generic equivalent of Bayer's Beyazs tablets.

Quoting IQVIA MAT June 2018 data, Lupin said Drospirenone, Ethinyl Estradiol and Levomefolate Calcium Tablets and Levomefolate Calcium Tablets had annual sales of approximately $80.8 million in the US.
