App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 01:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin inks pact to distribute Eli Lilly's diabetes injection in India

Under the new partnership, Lupin will distribute and market Lilly's Aplevant (dulaglutide), once a weekly injection for type 2 diabetes treatment, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug major Lupin Monday announced partnership with Eli Lilly and Company (India) to distribute Eli Lilly's diabetes injection Aplevant in the country. Lupin said the expansion of the business partnership with Eli Lilly is aimed at widening access to diabetes medicines in India.

Under the new partnership, Lupin will distribute and market Lilly's Aplevant (dulaglutide), once a weekly injection for type 2 diabetes treatment, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

Lupin expects to make Aplevant available in India from October 2018, it said in a statement.

The partnership between the two companies was initiated in 2011 to expand the promotion and distribution of Lilly's diabetes portfolio in India where Lupin has a large network.

"With this new partnership, we are expanding our diabetes portfolio to include a once-weekly diabetes treatment, and improving access to innovative medications for better diabetic care in India," Rajeev Sibal, Lupin President - India Region Formulations, said.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 01:19 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Eli Lilly #Lupin

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.