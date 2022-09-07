English
    Lupin inks licensing, supply pact with DKSH to commercialise Alvotech's five biosimilars in Philippines

    DKSH is a leading partner for healthcare companies seeking to grow their business in Asia and beyond.

    PTI
    September 07, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
    Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has inked a licensing and supply pact with Swiss firm DKSH to commercialise biotech firm Alvotech's five biosimilars in the Philippines. DKSH is a leading partner for healthcare companies seeking to grow their business in Asia and beyond.

    According to the agreement, Lupin's subsidiary in the Philippines, Multicare Pharmaceuticals, will file for marketing approval, and be responsible for the distribution and commercialisation of the biosimilars once approved, the Mumbai-based drug firm said in a statement. The products will cater to treat disorders relating to bone disease, oncology, immunology and ophthalmology.

    This agreement enhances Multicare's oncology, rheumatology, gastroenterology and ophthalmology portfolio, which currently consists of three biosimilar candidates and over 50 generic medicines, it added.

    Alvotech's current pipeline contains eight biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease and cancer.

    The Europe-based company has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise across markets.

    "The addition of five new biosimilar candidates to our portfolio will provide patients in the Philippines with effective, high-quality and affordable treatment options," Lupin Regional Head Southeast Asia Gabriel Georgy said.

    Shares of the company were trading 0.97 percent up at Rs 659.25 apiece on the BSE.
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 02:34 pm
