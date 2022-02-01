MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Lupin inks licensing pact with Axantia for Pegfilgrastim

    The Mumbai-based drug firm has entered into a license, supply and technology sharing agreement with Axantia Holding, a leading pharmaceutical company in the Middle East region, Lupin said in a statement.

    PTI
    February 01, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST

    Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has inked a licensing and distribution pact with Axantia for Pegfilgrastim, used to stimulate the production of white blood cells, in the Middle East and North Africa.

    The Mumbai-based drug firm has entered into a license, supply and technology sharing agreement with Axantia Holding, a leading pharmaceutical company in the Middle East region, Lupin said in a statement.

    Under the terms of the agreement, Axantia will register, distribute and market biosimilar Pegfilgrastim in certain territories including Saudi Arabia, certain GCC countries, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Sudan, Libya and Algeria, it added.

    Pegfilgrastim is indicated to reduce the duration of neutropenia and the incidence of febrile neutropenia in patients receiving chemotherapy.

    Lupin had earlier received the USFDA acceptance for review of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for its proposed biosimilar to Neulasta (pegfilgrastim).
    PTI
    Tags: #Axantia #Business #Companies #Lupin #Pegfilgrastim
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 01:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.