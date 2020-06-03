App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 12:59 PM IST

Lupin inks distribution pact with 3 firms to commercialise NaMuscla in Europe

Exeltis Healthcare SL, Cresco Pharma BV and Macure Pharma ApS will commercialise NaMuscla for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic (NDM) disorders in certain European Union (EU) territories, Lupin said in a statement.


 
 
Pharma major Lupin on Wednesday said it has inked distribution agreements with three companies to make its drug NaMuscla commercially available in select European countries.

Exeltis Healthcare SL, Cresco Pharma BV and Macure Pharma ApS will commercialise NaMuscla for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic (NDM) disorders in certain European Union (EU) territories, Lupin said in a statement.

As per the pact, Exeltis will commercialise the orphan drug in Spain and Portugal, Cresco in the Netherlands and Macure in the Nordic countries, it added.

Besides, Lupin will continue commercialisation of the drug in Germany and the UK and will launch the product in Austria and France later this year.

NaMuscula is the first and only licensed product for NDM disorders. It has been designated orphan drug status and has received EU marketing authorisation in December 2011.

“These distribution agreements represent an important milestone for the company as we roll out commercialisation of NaMuscla across Europe," Lupin President EMEA Thierry Volle said.

Collaborating with partners that are highly effective in their focus territories ensures patients will receive the drug in as effective manner as possible, he added.

NDM disorders are a group of rare, inherited neuromuscular disorders which cause the inability to relax muscles following voluntary contraction. NaMuscla reduces myotonia symptoms in adult patients, resulting in a significant improvement in patient's quality of life and other functional and clinical outcomes.

Currently, over 7,500 people in Europe are living with NDM and have limited access to a licensed treatment for myotonia.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 12:47 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Europe #Lupin #NaMuscla

