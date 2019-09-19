App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 11:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets warning letter from USFDA for Mandideep facility

This is subsequent to an earlier intimation received from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in March 2019 wherein the agency had classified its inspection conducted at the said facility in December 2018 as "official action indicated", Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug major Lupin on Thursday said it has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Mandideep facility in Madhya Pradesh.

This is subsequent to an earlier intimation received from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in March 2019 wherein the agency had classified its inspection conducted at the said facility in December 2018 as "official action indicated", Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

Lupin said there are no drug master file and abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA) pending review or approval from the Mandideep (Unit-1) facility and the company does not "believe that the warning letter will have an impact on disruption of supplies or the existing revenues from operations of this facility".

Close

"We are committed to addressing the concerns raised by the USFDA and will work with the regulator to resolve these issues at the earliest," the company added.

related news

Shares of Lupin were trading 1.36 per cent lower at Rs 749.15 apiece on BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 11:11 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.