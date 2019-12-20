App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 03:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market skin ointment

The approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is to market its generic Betamethasone Dipropionate ointment USP (augmented), 0.05 per cent, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pharma major Lupin on Friday said it has received the USFDA's approval to market its Betamethasone Dipropionate ointment (augmented), in the American market. The product will be manufactured at the company's Pithampur, Unit 3 facility, Lupin said in a filing to the BSE.

The product is a generic version of Merck Sharp and Dohme Corp's Diprolene ointment in the same strength, Lupin said.

As per IQVIA MAT September 2019 data, Betamethasone Dipropionate ointment USP Augmented, 0.05 per cent had an annual sales of around USD 22 million in the US.

The ointment is a corticosteroid indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses in patients 13 years of age and older, it added.

Shares of Lupin were trading at Rs 774.20 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.45 percent from the previous close.

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 03:04 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Lupin #USFDA

