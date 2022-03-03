English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Steel Futures - Opportunities & Risk Management tool’ today at 5 pm. Register Now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic product

    The company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market the generic version of Bausch Health Americas’ Jublia topical solution, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    March 03, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Drug major Lupin on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Efinaconazole topical solution, used to treat fungal toenail infections, in the American market.

    The company has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market the generic version of Bausch Health Americas’ Jublia topical solution, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

    The product will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Pithampur, it added.

    As per QVIA MAT December 2021 data, Efinaconazole topical solution had estimated annual sales of USD 274 million in the US.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Health #Lupin #USFDA
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 04:16 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.