    Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic drug

    The Mumbai-based drug firm's product is the generic equivalent of Lundbeck Pharmaceuticals' Sabril for Oral Solution.

    PTI
    March 11, 2022 / 09:19 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its anti-epilepsy drug Vigabatrin for Oral Solution in the American market.

    The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Vigabatrin for Oral Solution USP (500 mg), Lupin said in a statement.

    The Mumbai-based drug firm's product is the generic equivalent of Lundbeck Pharmaceuticals' Sabril for Oral Solution.

    The product will be manufactured at Lupin's manufacturing facility in Goa, it added.

    As per IQVIA MAT December 2021 data, Vigabatrin for Oral Solution USP (500 mg) had estimated annual sales of USD 275 million (around Rs 2,100 crore) in the United States.
    PTI
    Tags: #Lupin #US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA)
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 09:19 pm
