English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic drug

    The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Pirfenidone tablets in strengths of 267 mg and 801 mg, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

    PTI
    August 25, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST
    Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic drug

    Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic drug

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Drug maker Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic product, used in the treatment of a lung disease, in the American market.

    The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Pirfenidone tablets in strengths of 267 mg and 801 mg, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

    The company's product is the generic equivalent of La Roche Inc's Esbriet tablets, it added. Pirfenidone is used for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

    As per IQVIA MAT data, Pirfenidone tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 218 million in the US.

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies
    first published: Aug 25, 2023 01:52 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!