Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market Atovaquone oral suspension

The product is a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline LLC's Mepron oral suspension in the same strength, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Drug firm Lupin Wednesday said it has received nod from the US health regulator to market its Atovaquone oral suspension used for prevention and treatment of a type of pneumonia.

The company has received approval to market generic Atovaquone oral suspension USP in the strength of 750 mg/5 mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a BSE filing.

As per IQVIA MAT June 2018 data, Atovaquone oral suspension, 750 mg/5 mL had annual sales of around $117.4 million in the US, Lupin said.

The product is "indicated for prevention and acute oral treatment of mild-to moderate pneumocystis carinii pneumonia (PCP) in patients intolerant to trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole," it added.

Shares of Lupin Ltd today closed at Rs 956.35 per scrip on BSE, up 1.78 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 04:40 pm

tags #Business #India #Lupin

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

