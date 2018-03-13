App
Mar 13, 2018 04:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Tydemy tablets

Pharma major Lupin today said it has launched its Tydemy tablets, indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy, in the US.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Pharma major Lupin today said it has launched its Tydemy tablets, indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy, in the US.

The launch follows the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) of Tydemy tablets (Drospirenone, Ethinyl Estradiol, Levomefolate Calcium, 3mg/0.03mg/0.451mg and Levomefolate Calcium, 0.451mg), the company said in a statement.

The approved Tydemy tablets are generic equivalents of Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc's Safyral tablets, Lupin said.

The medicine is indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy and to raise folate levels in women who choose to use an oral contraceptive for contraception, it added.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Health

