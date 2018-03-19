Lupin gets USFDA nod for psoriasis treatment spray

Drug major Lupin today said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Desoximetasone Topical spray, used for treatment of plaque psoriasis, in the American market.

It is a generic version of Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.'s Topicort Topical Spray, 0.25 per cent.

The approval has been granted to the product in the size of 30 ml, 50 ml, and 100 ml.

In a BSE filing, Lupin said it has received final approval for the spray, 0.25 per cent, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

As per IQVIA MAT data of January 2018, the product had annual sales of around USD 19.5 million in the US.