App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic skin treatment ointment

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc's Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment, Lupin said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug maker Lupin said on Monday it has received an approval from the US health regulator to market its Triamcinolone Acetonide ointment, used to treat skin conditions, in the US market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc's Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment, Lupin said in a statement.

As per the IQVIA MAT June 2018 sales data, Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment had annual sales of around USD 25.7 million in the US.

Lupin shares Monday ended 0.51 percent up at Rs 882.10 on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 04:36 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Lupin #US Market #USFDA

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.