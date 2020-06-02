App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 05:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic osteoarthritis pain drug

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for meloxicam capsules in strength of 5 mg and 10 mg, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Meloxicam capsules, used to treat osteoarthritis pain, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for meloxicam capsules in strength of 5 mg and 10 mg, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based company's product is the generic version of Zyla Life Sciences US, Inc's Vivlodex capsules, it added.

Close

"The product would be manufactured at company's Aurangabad facility, and is expected to be launched shortly," the drug maker said.

related news

Meloxicam capsules, 5 mg and 10 mg, are indicated for management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain.

According to IQVIA MAT March 2020 data, Meloxicam capsules had annual sales of around $14 million in the US.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 05:23 pm

tags #Business #Health #India #Lupin #Meloxicam capsules #USFDA

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

AIIMS doctor who alleged quality issues with India-made N95 masks receives show cause notice

AIIMS doctor who alleged quality issues with India-made N95 masks receives show cause notice

Migrants returning to Bihar won't be quarantined, despite majority testing positive for COVID-19

Migrants returning to Bihar won't be quarantined, despite majority testing positive for COVID-19

FMCG companies' revenue to contract by 3% in FY21: CRISIL

FMCG companies' revenue to contract by 3% in FY21: CRISIL

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.