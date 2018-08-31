App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic Potassium Chloride Oral Solution

The company's product is generic version of Genus Lifesciences Inc's Potassium chloride oral solution in the same strengths, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Lupin today said it has received approval from the US health regulator to sell its potassium chloride oral solution used for treatment of low potassium levels in the American market.

The company has received approval to market its Potassium chloride oral solution USP, in the strengths of 20 mEq/15 mL (10 percent) and 40 mEq/15 mL (20 percent) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a filing to BSE.

The company's product is generic version of Genus Lifesciences Inc's Potassium chloride oral solution in the same strengths, it added. As per IQVIA MAT June 2018 data the oral solution in the two strengths had annual sales of around $184.95 million in the US, Lupin said.

"The product is indicated for the treatment and prophylaxis of hypokalemia with or without metabolic alkalosis, in patients for whom dietary management with potassium-rich foods and/or diuretic dose reduction are insufficient," it added.

Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs 933.35 on BSE, up 4.44 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 04:05 pm

tags #Business #India #Lupin

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.