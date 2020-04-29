App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 03:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic inhalation solution

The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its product which is a generic version of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc's Brovana inhalation solution, Lupin said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to sell Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution, used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its product which is a generic version of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc's Brovana inhalation solution, Lupin said in a statement.

The product is indicated for the long-term treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

Close
As per IQVIA's moving annual total till February 2020, Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution had an annual sales of around $489 million in the US.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Business #Health #Lupin #USFDA

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.