App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic drug to treat inflammation

The drug is indicated to treat endocrine and rheumatic disorders among others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Lupin Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Methylprednisolone tablets used for treatment of inflammation in many conditions. It has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Pharmacia and Upjohn Company's Medrol tablets, Lupin said in a statement.

The drug is indicated to treat endocrine and rheumatic disorders among others.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, the company said, Methylprednisolone tablets had annual sales of around $114.3 million in the US.

Lupin shares Monday settled marginally down at Rs 776 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Business #Lupin

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.