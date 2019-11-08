Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic chronic asthma treatment drug

Domestic pharma firm Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for its generic Zileuton extended-release tablets used as prophylaxis and in treatment of chronic asthma.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Zileuton extended-release tablets of strength 600 mg, which is the generic equivalent of Zyflo CR of Chiesi USA, Inc, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

The medicine is indicated for prophylaxis and treatment of chronic asthma in adults and children 12 years of age and older, it added.