Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 02:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets USFDA nod for atopic dermatitis treatment lotion

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Drug major Lupin today said it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Hydrocortisone Butyrate lotion, used for treatment of mild atopic dermatitis in patients 3 months of age and older, in the US market.

The approved product is a generic version of PreCision Dermatology, Inc.'s (PreCision) Locoid Lotion, 0.1 percent, Lupin said in a BSE filing.

As per IQVIA MAT data of April 2018, Lupin said the product had annual sales of around $13.8 million in the US.

Shares of Lupin were trading 0.77 percent higher at Rs 876.50 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 02:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Lupin

