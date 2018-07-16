App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 01:19 PM IST

Lupin gets UK health regulator's approval for Goa facility

Pharma major Lupin today said it has received approval from the UK health regulator its Goa facility. Lupin in a regulatory filing said, "it has received approval from UK MHRA (United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) for its Goa facility.

The unit was inspected by UK MHRA in March 2018 and there were no critical or major observations cited, it added.

Shares of Lupin were trading 2.35 percent lower at Rs 844.90 on BSE.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 01:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #Health #India #Lupin

