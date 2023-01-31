English
    Lupin gets tentative USFDA nod for Dolutegravir, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets

    The tentative approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has been granted under the President's emergency plan for AIDS relief (PEPFAR), Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    January 31, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST
    Pharmaceutical firm Lupin Ltd on Tuesday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for its new drug application Dolutegravir, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Alafenamide (DETAF) tablets.

    DETAF would be a welcome new addition in the management of HIV infections and will be available for supplies to low and middle-income countries, it added.

    "We are committed to providing affordable and quality treatment options to patients in low - and middle income countries," Lupin President - API and Global Institution Business, Naresh Gupta said, adding the tentative approval by the USFDA for DETAF would significantly enhance the company's HIV portfolio.