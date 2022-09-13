Lupin gets nod for arthritis drug from Canadian health authority

Drugmaker Lupin on Tuesday said its biosimilar product Rymti, indicated for the treatment of arthritis, has received approval from the Canadian health authority.

The company's product is the biosimilar of reference drug Enbrel (Etanercept).

The product is indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis and paediatric plaque psoriasis. "The approval for Rymti in Canada is a key milestone in our endeavours to improve access to medicines," Lupin Biotech President Cyrus Karkaria said in a statement.

It underscores the scientific success of the company's biosimilar programmes and commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation, he added.