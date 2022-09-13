English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Definedge Conference on Market Analysis on 17th & 18th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Lupin gets nod for arthritis drug from Canadian health authority

    The company's product is the biosimilar of reference drug Enbrel (Etanercept).

    PTI
    September 13, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST
    Lupin

    Lupin

    Drugmaker Lupin on Tuesday said its biosimilar product Rymti, indicated for the treatment of arthritis, has received approval from the Canadian health authority.

    The company's product is the biosimilar of reference drug Enbrel (Etanercept).

    The product is indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis and paediatric plaque psoriasis. "The approval for Rymti in Canada is a key milestone in our endeavours to improve access to medicines," Lupin Biotech President Cyrus Karkaria said in a statement.

    It underscores the scientific success of the company's biosimilar programmes and commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation, he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #arthritis #Canada #drug #Lupin #Rymti
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 03:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.