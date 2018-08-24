App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for its Nagpur facility

The plant was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in May 2018, Lupin said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Drug firm Lupin today said it has received an establishment investigation report (EIR) from the US health regulator after the successful inspection of its Nagpur facility.

Commenting on the development, Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said, "The successful completion of the Nagpur facility inspection is a positive development as we continue our journey to meet and exceed international regulatory standards."

Earlier in May, in a regulatory filing Lupin had said that the US health regulator had completed inspection of the Nagpur facility without making any observations.

Shares of Lupin were today trading at Rs 903 per scrip on BSE, down 0.07 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 03:22 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Lupin #USFDA

