Lupin gets EIR for Pithampur Unit-3 from USFDA

Lupin, India's third largest drug maker on April 2 announced the receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from USFDA for its Pithampur (Unit-3) facility.

EIR indicates closure of the USFDA inspection. The inspection was conducted between October 8 and 18, 2018.

Lupin’s Pithampur Unit-3 is involved in the manufacture of Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs), Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs) and Topical Formulations for the regulated markets.

“Receiving the EIR for our Pithampur Unit-3 facility is a very positive development and brings us one step closer to bringing important MDIs and DPIs to the market," said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin.

"We are committed to ensuring the quality, safety and efficacy of the products that we manufacture across our facilities,” Gupta added.

The company is still in the process of resolving warning letters on Goa and Pithampur Unit-2 (Indore) plants it received in November 2017.