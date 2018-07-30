Lupin gets EDQM nod for its Mandideep facility

Drug firm Lupin today said it has received attestation from European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines (EDQM) for its Mandideep facility in Madhya Pradesh. The unit was inspected by EDQM in March this, Lupin said in a statement.

"The inspection was focused on the application for certificate of suitability for the dossier of Cefaclor along with facility inspection for Quality Management Systems based on cGMP as laid under European Union rules governing medicinal products," it added.

Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said: "We are happy to receive the EDQM attestation for our Mandideep facility."

Over the past few months, Lupin has continued to drive multiple initiatives to further strengthen manufacturing standards and best practices to be amongst the best, he added.

Lupin stock was trading 1.53 percent up at Rs 827.90 on BSE in the afternoon.