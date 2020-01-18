Lupin gets 5 observations from USFDA for its Vizag facility

The inspection was carried out between January 13, 2020 and January 17, 2020, it added.
Drug firm Lupin on Saturday said it has received five observations from the US health regulator after inspection of its Vizag facility in Andhra Pradesh. The inspection of company's Vizag API manufacturing facility by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has been completed, Lupin said in a filing to BSE.
The inspection was carried out between January 13, 2020 and January 17, 2020, it added.
The inspection for the API facility at Vizag closed with five 483 observations, Lupin said.
"We are fully committed to adherence with CGMP regulations and uphold high quality standards across all our manufacturing sites. We are confident of addressing the observations to the US FDA's satisfaction," Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 18, 2020 02:53 pm