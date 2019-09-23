App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 11:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin gets 3 observations from USFDA for its Tarapur facility

The inspection of Tarapur facility was carried out by the United States Food and Drug administration (USFDA) between September 16-20, 2019.

Pharma major Lupin on Monday said the US health regulator has issued three observations after inspection of its Tarapur facility in Maharashtra.

"The inspection at the Tarapur facility closed with three observations," Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

Close

Lupin did not elaborate on the nature of the observations.

"The Company is confident of addressing them satisfactorily," the filing added.

Shares of Lupin were trading 3.52 percent lower at Rs 729.50 apiece on BSE.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 10:52 am

tags #Business #Companies

