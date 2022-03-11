English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Lupin diagnostics opens reference laboratory in Kolkata

    The company had forayed into the diagnostics segment in December last year as part of its strategy to provide integrated healthcare in India.

    PTI
    March 11, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Drugmaker Lupin said it has launched its first reference laboratory under the diagnostics division in Kolkata.

    The company had forayed into the diagnostics segment in December last year as part of its strategy to provide integrated healthcare in India.

    Lupin Diagnostics is setting up laboratories in West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand and Orissa to comprehensively cater to the eastern region. These labs will be connected to Lupin's franchise collection centres - LupiMitra.

    Lupin Diagnostics has more than 100 LupiMitra already enrolled for its eastern region operations. "Lack of timely and accurate diagnosis limits the possibility of effective treatment. According to industry estimates, evidence-based treatment is the new normal in India and about 70 per cent of treatment decisions are now based on diagnostics tests," Lupin Diagnostics Vice President and Head Ravindra Kumar said in a statement.

    The company has already established a 45,000 sq ft National Reference Laboratory in Navi Mumbai.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Kolkata #Lupin
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 08:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.