Lupin bags USFDA nod to market generic product in US market

PTI
Feb 09, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Glycopyrrolate Injection, a generic equivalent of Hikma Pharmaceuticals' Robinul Injection, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

Drug maker Lupin on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication, used before a surgery to decrease the volume of secretions from mouth, lungs and stomach, in the American market.

The product marks the first approval from the company's new injectable facility in Nagpur, it added.

"We are committed to building a strong injectable business as part of our growth strategy," Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta said.