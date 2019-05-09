App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 12:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin, Aptissen sign pact to sell Osteoarthritis injection in Canada

"Lupin and Aptissen announced that they have entered into a definitive distribution agreement under which Aptissen has granted Lupin the exclusive rights to market, distribute and sell the current Aptissen products in Canada," it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Drug firm Lupin on Thursday said it has entered into a definitive agreement with Swiss company Aptissen to market, distribute and sell the current Aptissen products in Canada. This includes immediate rights to distribute Synolis VA for the treatment of Osteoarthritis, Lupin informed the BSE.

Synolis VA (Visco-Antalgic) is the intra-articular injection product for osteoarthritis with a unique combination of Hyaluronic Acid and high concentration of Sorbitol, the company said, adding that "Synolis VA 40/80 is already approved by Health Canada and an additional strength is currently under review."

Sofia Mumtaz, President of Lupin Pharma Canada said, "We are pleased to partner with Aptissen for marketing and distribution of Synolis VA, a branded product in Canada.

"This partnership helps us expand our product portfolio in the Canadian market. We remain committed to bring superior medical products and leverage our distribution strength to allow easy access to specialty medicines in the market."

Shares of Lupin were trading 0.48 per cent higher at Rs 855.15 on the BSE.
First Published on May 9, 2019 11:56 am

tags #Business #Companies

