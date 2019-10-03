Lupin appoints Sreeji Gopinathan as its CIO

"Sreeji brings to Lupin over 20 years of significant domain expertise and global experience," Lupin said in a statement.
Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Sreeji Gopinathan as its Chief Information Officer (CIO). He will lead the IT function for Lupin globally and will be based in Mumbai.
"Sreeji brings to Lupin over 20 years of significant domain expertise and global experience," Lupin said in a statement.
Prior to joining Lupin, Gopinathan was with Reckitt Benckiser. He has also been associated with companies including Philips, Procter & Gamble, ISRO and Asea Brown Boveri.
"With his substantial experience and ability to closely work with businesses, he will expand and invigorate our initiatives in digitisation, process automation, data management and analytics which will eventually help improve business results," Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 3, 2019 10:35 am