you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 10:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin appoints Sreeji Gopinathan as its CIO

"Sreeji brings to Lupin over 20 years of significant domain expertise and global experience," Lupin said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Sreeji Gopinathan as its Chief Information Officer (CIO). He will lead the IT function for Lupin globally and will be based in Mumbai.

Prior to joining Lupin, Gopinathan was with Reckitt Benckiser. He has also been associated with companies including Philips, Procter & Gamble, ISRO and Asea Brown Boveri.

"With his substantial experience and ability to closely work with businesses, he will expand and invigorate our initiatives in digitisation, process automation, data management and analytics which will eventually help improve business results," Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 10:35 am

tags #Business #Companies

