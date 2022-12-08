Lupin appoints Spiro Gavaris as president of US generics business

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Spiro Gavaris as president of its US generics business.

Spiro, who had most recently served as president of Specialty Generics business at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and the president of US Injectables at Hikma, will be responsible for the overall strategy, implementation and growth of Lupin's US generics business, the company said in a regulatory filing.

He has significant experience in the branded, generic and biotech industries, it added.

"Spiro brings strong pharma and biotech experience and has an established track record of success in building generics business across platforms, and in particular on the injectables front," Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta said.