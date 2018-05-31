App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin appoints Nicholas Hart as head of specialty biz in US

Drug maker Lupin today said it has appointed Nicholas Hart as President of its Specialty business in US.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug maker Lupin today said it has appointed Nicholas Hart as President of its Specialty business in US. Hart will lead the specialty strategic business unit in the US and will be responsible for its business growth strategy and organisation.

Most recently, Hart was the Business Unit Head for Reproductive Health at Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prior to Ferring, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at URL Pharma.

"We are delighted to welcome Nick to Lupin at a crucial time as we prepare to launch Solosec in the US market and accelerate efforts to build our Specialty business," Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta said in a statement.

His knowledge and experience in the industry will be valuable for company's growth aspirations in the US market, she added.

Hart will be based in Baltimore, Maryland in the US, and will report to Gupta.
First Published on May 31, 2018 05:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.